Bonnie Jean (McMillen) Foltz, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Bonnie was born December 18, 1931, to the late Elwood and Margaret (Whitesell) McMillen in Reynoldsville, PA. She graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1949. Shortly after school she began working for Brockway Glass, where she was a dedicated employee for over 40 years.
Bonnie was married to Irvin J. Foltz on December 9, 1961. Irvin precedes her in passing. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville.
Bonnie is survived by three children: Debra J. Meanor, Steven L. Foltz, Bradley N. Foltz; four grandchildren: Jason (Danielle) Meanor, Justin (Mandi) Meanor, Jeremy (Lelia) Meanor, Kristin Meanor; one sibling, John "Jack" McMillen; and twelve great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie is preceded in death by one sister, Mona Vandervort; and two brothers, Donald McMillen, and Ronald McMillen.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville PA, 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.synderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019