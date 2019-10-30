|
Bonnie L. Mortimer, 74, of Brookville, died on Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence after her courageous battle with cancer.
Born December 18, 1944, in Sunbury, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Arlene (Delp) Clayberger.
Mrs. Mortimer attended Shamokin High School, Shamokin, Pennsylvania. Bonnie married James V. Mortimer on June 14, 1975, in Carthus, PA; he survives. Early on she worked as a waitress and other jobs to care for her children. Later she worked as a part-time secretary but was always a full-time mom. She was a spiritual woman and was comfortable in any church of God.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, canning, time with family and friends and camping. She also enjoyed taking photos at every occasion and organizing them. Most of all she loved her children and grandchildren, and she was very loved in return. Recently, her greatest joy was her two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Mortimer is survived by one son, Bret Mortimer and his wife, Brenda, of Reynoldsville; two daughters, Jodi Hidinger and her husband, Adam, of Brookville and Lori McCool and her husband, John, of Russell, PA; five grandchildren: Chelsea (Mortimer) McNutt, Jamie Mortimer, Shane Hidinger, Jessie McCool and Jacob McCool; two great-grandchildren, Maci McNutt and Elouise Hidinger; and a sister, Helen Hoffman and her husband, John, of Shamokin.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Seth Hidinger, and a sister, Mercy Brosious.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Warsaw Fire Hall in Hazen, PA. A memorial service for family and close friends will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the fire hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the in her name.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019