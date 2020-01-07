|
Bradley B. Jones, 69, of Titusville, Pa., and formerly of Brookville, passed away December 21, 2019, at McKinley Nursing Home.
He was born June 24, 1950, the son of Clifford B. Jones and Arlene I. (Vandervort) Jones. Brad was of Lutheran faith.
He is survived by two daughters, Christina R. Jones, of Brockway, Pa., and Melissa (Lisa) A. Jones, of Brookville, Pa.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother, Brian Jones, of Brookville; and four sisters: Diane Jones, of Brookville, Donna Riggs and husband Tom, of Meadville, Pa., Doretha Stephens and husband Rick, of Brookville, and Darla Seiners, of Brookville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being held by Pastor Ben Austin and Andy Strohm assisting at the Grace Lutheran Church on Franklin Avenue, Brookville, Pa.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020