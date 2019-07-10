Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Oscar McKee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was the son of the late Catherine (Hergenroder) McKee and Oscar McKee. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran. On May 24, 1962, he married the love of his life, Violet Marie (Sonnie) McKee.



Carl enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycles and watching his grandchildren play baseball and softball but most of all, enjoyed spending time on his farm. He was a simple man that will be dearly missed.



He is survived by his two sons, Eric McKee and Jody (Amy) McKee; three grandchildren: Darren, Cheyenne and Sierra McKee; and two sisters, Doris Watt and Mary Fannin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Violet Marie (Sonnie) McKee; two brothers, Russell McKee and Edward McKee; and sister, Judy Spicher.



Interment will take place at the Prospect Cemetery, Jefferson County, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information can be found at www.snyderdargy.com Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 10 to July 15, 2019

