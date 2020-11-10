1/1
Carol (Shugarts) Niznik
1949 - 2020
Carol Shugarts Niznik, 71, passed away on Friday November 6, 2020, in the arms of her loving husband at the heaven they made on earth and family homestead for nearly 70 years. A place where she had the pleasure of hosting both of her children's weddings and watching her grandchildren run through the fields and fish in the pond.

Carol was born on August 9, 1949 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, a daughter to the late Barbara (Winslow) Bish and Arthur Shugarts, who survives in Ohio.

On July 29, 1972, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion, PA, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Niznik, who survives at home. They shared a beautiful life together, always surrounded by loving family and friends.

Carol graduated from Brookville Area High School in 1967 and from Clarion State College in 1971 with her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Special Education. Carol was a BLaST Intermediate Unit Teacher from 1973-1985, in Muncy, PA. Upon moving to Clarion in 1985, Carol was an adjunct professor at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Also, from 1985-2006, Carol was a teacher and supervisor of special education classes at the Riverview Intermediate Unit until her retirement in 2006. Carol was passionate about making sure every child she had the opportunity to educate was treated with the dignity and respect they deserved. She dedicated her career to advocating for children with disabilities.

Carol was an avid gardener, IndyCar enthusiast and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. When she wasn't tending to her beautiful gardens, in a 2-seat IndyCar speeding around the Indy 500 track at 200 mph or cheering for the Steelers, she was baking blueberry muffins for her family and caring for them with a heart full of love, generosity, and kindness. Spending time with her family in Bethany Beach, DE, every summer was an absolute favorite pastime. Carol was also proud of her family roots in Benezette, PA as Winslow Hill was named after her great-grandparents family farm.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by a sister, Mary (Shugarts) Bernazzoli and her husband Alan of Blairsville, PA; a daughter, Tosha Niznik and her husband Ron Kimes of Stroudsburg, PA; a son, Nicholas Niznik and his wife Erica of Cooksburg, PA; two granddaughters, Emma and Ellie Niznik of Cooksburg, PA; a nephew, Zachary Bernazzoli of San Diego, CA; and Lola, her loyal puppy. Carol adored her family and after her first granddaughter was born, she was lovingly referred to by all as "Nana".

In addition to her mother, Carol was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James P. and Mabel (Whitaker) Winslow; paternal grandparents, Genevieve (Swineford) and Wilbur Shugarts; and a very special aunt and uncle, Virginia (Winslow) and Robert Simon.

Due to the current circumstances regarding the pandemic, a private memorial service will be scheduled for the Summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, 9234 PA-949 Sigel, PA 15860.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories. Niz and family you and the family are in our thoughts and prayers.

Joe and Betty D.
Friends
Joe and Betty Dudzinsky
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Carol's passing. We were friends all through High School and in our professional careers. Carol was dedicated to improving the quality of education for children with disabilities. My sincere sympathies to Bob, her children Tosha and Nick, her beautiful grandchildren, her sister Mary and to her entire family. May God hold you in his arms and bring you comfort at this difficult time.
Vicki Smith
Friend
November 10, 2020
We are so sad to hear this. Carol was such a special person. Our deepest sympathies to the family.
Randy and Sue Geer
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dear Mary, I am so sorry to learn that your sister passed away. Please know I’m sending prayers and comfort to you in this time of loss.
Katie Weary
November 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Mrs. Niznik. I had recently spoke of both Mr. and Mrs. Niznik to co-workers in the special education field. It was a blessing to have been mentored by both of you earlier in my career. Heartfelt condolences to her family. God bless.
Shelly Heath McCall
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Missy Allender
Friend
November 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pamela Radick
November 9, 2020
Hello Bob I was surprised and saddened to see that Carol has passed You both were the best colleagues at Riverview Intermediate Unit Six My prayers and condolences for You and your families

Prayers and Blessings
Debbie Butchart ❤
Debbie Butchart
Coworker
