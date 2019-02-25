Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn E. (Angros) Sprague. View Sign

Carolyn E. Sprague, 58, of Brookville, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.



Born June 15, 1960, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph John and Charlotte M. (Huck) Angros.



Ms. Sprague attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education. She spent 15 years working at Abraxas as a drug and alcohol counselor; she loved working with the children there. She cherished many friendships with the wonderful people she worked with and spoke of them often. The closest of these bonds was with Brittany Ananea, who was like family. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, crossword puzzles, and the flea market in Hazen.



She is survived by two daughters, Elisa Hartle and her husband, Mark, of Cypress, Texas, and Angela Sprague and her companion, Cody White, of Columbus, Montana; four brothers: Jay Angros and his wife, Mary Ann, of Pittsburgh, Eric Angros and his wife, Kathy, of Tennessee, Richard Angros and his wife, Deb, of Pittsburgh, and Tom Angros of Pittsburgh; two grandsons, Clay and Casten Hartle, both of Cypress, Texas; and her best friend of over 40 years, Carolyn Hall, of Hartstown, PA.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Furlong Funeral, 140 Cherry Street, Marienville, PA. Services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Christopher Barnes, pastor, as celebrant.



Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain more information from



