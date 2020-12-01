1/1
Chadwick W. Hannah
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chadwick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chadwick W. Hannah, 78, of Brookville, PA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Mr. Hannah was born on July 25, 1942 in Reynoldsville, PA, the son of the late Jesse and Corrine Hannah of Reynoldsville, PA.

He was a graduate of Reynoldsville High School, with the Class of 1961. He married Chris Stamler on June 25, 1977, in Morrisdale, PA; she survives in Brookville.

Mr. Hannah lived life to the fullest with never a dull moment. It has been said that a man should not fear death, but he should fear never beginning to live. Mr. Hannah truly LIVED. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving with his beloved wife of 43 years are five children, Jesse C. Hannah (Amy) of Brookville, Stacy L. Holladay (Michael) of Spotsylvania, VA, Lori L. Holladay (Troy) of Spotsylvania, Anne "Corrie" Hannah Doran (Tony) of Winchester, VA. Chadwick W. Hannah II (Alyssa) of Brookville; thirteen grandchildren, Colton Hannah, Camden Hannah, Travis Holladay, Tara Holladay, Trey Holladay, Trevor Holladay, Heath Holladay, Shane Holladay, Michael Doran, Clint Doran, Grace Hannah, Gavin Hannah, and Gabe Hannah; one great-grandchild, Sadie Holladay; two sisters, Betty Dinger of Hammondsport, NY, and Connie Wolfe of Denver, NC; and two beloved Labrador Retrievers, Kate and Ziva.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathy Poole.

At his request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions in Chad's memory can be made to:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Furlong Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved