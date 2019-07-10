Charles "Charlie" Edgar Mock, age 78, of Sigel, PA, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in his home.
Charlie was born March 13, 1941, in Butler, PA. He was the son of Emma Jean (Hartzell) Mock and Edgar Allison Mock. On March 17, 1962, he married the love of his life, Carol Evelyn (Miller) Mock. Together they moved their family to Sigel, PA. Charlie was a member of Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, Sigel, PA. Charlie loved ice cream, farming, his Farmall tractors and his Belgium work horses. He had a friendly and kind heart that was always willing to help others. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Carol Evelyn (Miller) Mock; children: Ronald (Liz) Mock, Eric (Robin) Mock and Linda (Chris) Worthing; and 5 grandchildren. He also leaves five siblings: Dennis Mock, Charolette Stahl, Myran Moran, Sandra Mock-Myers and David Mock; sisters-in-law: Jane Gallagher, Dorothia Summerville and Elizabeth Taylor; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Miller and Timothy Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Edgar Mock, and a brother-in-law, Charles Miller.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Charlie to the Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, Sigel, PA.
Family and friends were received on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, PA-36, Sigel, PA 15860 with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. A second viewing took place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10:30 – 11 a.m. at North Union Church, 460 Beacon Rd. Renfrew, PA 16053 with a committal service following. Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd. 345 Main St. Brookville, PA 15825.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 10 to July 15, 2019