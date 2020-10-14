Charles "Charlie" Edward Brown, 81, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
He was born on April 29, 1939, to the late Charles Ovington and Mary Ruth (Jefferies) Brown in McKeesport, PA.
He graduated from McKeesport High School with the class of 1957. He went on to attend Slippery Rock University where he earned his master's degree in education. He taught throughout his entire career, beginning in public schools, covering the sciences primarily, before moving onto the intermediate unit where he taught the visually impaired. Charlie married his first wife, Barbara Ann Gillen, who preceded him in passing on December 11, 2016. He married his second wife, Beverly (Hollobaugh) Rhoades-Brown; Beverly survives him.
He attended the Victory Praise and Worship center. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was a member of Hobah Lodge #276 and the Jefferson Royal Arch Chapter, as well as the Coudersport Consistory. He was also a member of the Roseville Grange. Charlie was an avid reader and collector of knowledge; he knew something about everything. He was known specifically for his vast knowledge of animals and plants. He had an excellent sense of humor and a joke for every occasion. Above all, Charlie loved his family and will be remembered dearly.
In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by one daughter; Kim (Dennis) Bartley; four grandchildren; Erin (Richard) Irvin; Caitlin Bartley; Samuel (Katelyn) Bartley; Skyler (Zachary) Hall; five great grandchildren; Claire Irvin; Charlotte Irvin; Jacob Irvin; Zoey Bartley; Bryn Bartley; one sister; Margaret (Michael) Ericsman; three stepchildren; Alan (Melany) Rhoades; Julie Coleman; Christopher (Jill) Rhoades; five step grandchildren; Angie (Rob) Bowser; Daniel Rhoades; Jonathan Rhoades; Tyler Coleman; Allie (Matt) Sponar; and four step great grandchildren; Alissa Watterson; Mara Bowser; Kailin Bowser; and Rylan Bowser.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in passing by one son; Patrick Brown; and one daughter; Seana Brown.
All services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Roseville Grange, 85 Roseville Rd., Brookville, PA 15825, Women at the Well Ministries of PA, PO Box 263, Corsica, PA 15829; or the Victory Praise and Worship Center, 35 Winters Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.
