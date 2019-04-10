Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles "David" Lemasters, age 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after his battle with lung cancer on Friday, April 5, 2019.



David was born on June 10, 1958, in New Martinsville, WV, to the late Everett Lou and Clarice Ann (Brown) Lemasters; his mother Clarice survives him.



He graduated from Valley High School in Pine Grove, WV. After high school, he worked many different jobs, one job in particular was with a landscaping company that came to Pennsylvania to perform work in Treasure Lake; this job is what first brought David to this area. On September 21, 1992, David married Susan E. (Caldwell) Lemasters in Sigel, PA; Susan also survives him. He made a career working for Matson's Lumber, retiring after thirty years of dedicated service to them. David was a simple man who enjoyed his privacy but some of his favorite activities were Muskie fishing and turkey hunting. He also enjoyed hunting deer. David loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and extended family.



In addition to his mother and wife, David is survived by two children, Matthew (Allison Klopotek) Lasher, Christopher (Holly Yeager) Lasher; three grandchildren: Kyle Lasher, Justin Lasher, Nora Lasher; one sister, Holly (Ken) Horner; and Barbara (Rick) Adams, who was like a sister to him.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 2 – 6 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 6 p.m., and officiated by Michael Caldwell. Interment will take place at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to any charity of donor's choice. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com Funeral Home McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home

345 Main St

Brookville , PA 15825

