Christopher "Chris" D. Gray, 68, passed away on October 16, 2019, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass., after a sudden illness. He was born May 18, 1951, in Brookville, Pa., son of Patricia L. (Huffman) Gray and the late Donald G. Gray.
Chris grew up in Brookville, Pa., one of four boys in the family. He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in Strattanville, Pa. Later, he earned his BA in Mathematics from Washington and Jefferson College and a MS in Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University.
Chris has been at the forefront of applying proven manufacturing management methods and concepts for four decades. Since, 1979, he has helped more manufacturing and distribution companies resolve resource planning software issues than anyone else in the field. He has been involved in the design and development of both resource planning and lean manufacturing software. His ideas about resource planning software have influenced the design of nearly every major supplier in the field, and his concepts of how lean manufacturing can be supported by software have been used by the leading supplier of software to the automotive sector to develop a comprehensive lean manufacturing system.
Chris has either authored or co-authored seven books, including 1. The Right Choice, A Complete Guide to Evaluating, Selecting and Installing Manufacturing and Supply Chain Application Systems, 2. The MRP II Standard System, 3. A Handbook for Manufacturing Software Survival, 4. The MRP II Standard System Workbook, 5. Sales and Operations Planning Best Practices, 6. Sales and Operations Planning Standard System, and 7. Lean Standard System.
Chris was the President of Gray Research and one of the founders of Partners For Excellence. Gray Research offers consulting and education on the concepts and methods of world class performance. Partners For Excellence offers consulting and public and private seminars and workshops for executives and managers trying to make the changes needed to improve performance. Chris was president of Oliver Wight Software Research, Inc. and one of the Oliver Wight Education Associates. During his consulting career, he has been associated with the Oliver Wight Companies, R.D. Garwood, Inc. and Partners For Excellence. He is listed in six different volumes of Who's Who: Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in America's Emerging Leaders, Who's Who in Finance Industry, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in the World.
Chris did a lot of traveling for business and pleasure. His favorite overseas destination was the Lakes District of England. He and his wife of 21 years, Leah (Lanzillo) Gray enjoyed owning a home on Martha's Vineyard for many years and residing many years in Stratham, N.H. Chris spoke fluent German and was a member of the German Language School in Manchester, N.H. Chris was also very talented in Chinese Brush painting.
He is survived by his wife, Leah Gray; his mother, Patricia Gray; two sons and their spouses, Patrick and Leslie Gray, Colin and Claire Gray; three brothers and their spouses: Paul and Lori Gray, Eric and Elizabeth Gray, Drew and Lori Gray, numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Stratham Community Church, 6 Emery Ln., Stratham, NH.
Burial will follow in Maple Lane Cemetery, Stratham, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to NH SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019