Christopher Lynn Calhoun


1960 - 2020
Christopher Lynn Calhoun Obituary
Christopher Lynn Calhoun, 59, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home, after a long battle against cancer, and is now at peace.

He was born on August 28, 1960, to Lynn Eugene and the late Mary Alethia (Cochran) Calhoun in DuBois, PA.

He attended the DuBois Area High School. He worked as welder for the majority of his working career. He was a man of faith and enjoyed reading his bible and attending the Tri County Church in DuBois, PA. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, #540, in Reynoldsville, PA. Christopher was very proud of his work in helping people through Alcoholics Anonymous. He loved riding his Harley and working on cars. He enjoyed spending time outdoors.

In addition to his father, Christopher is survived by one daughter, Victoria Brooke Calhoun; one son, Jamie Robert Lynn (Adrian) Calhoun; their mother, Susan Zepfel Tyler; three grandsons, Riley Calhoun; Bentley Calhoun; Finnly Witherite; and one sister, Kim Renee Calhoun.

A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020
