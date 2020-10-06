1/1
Clair Miller
1930 - 2020
Clair Miller, 90, went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020 at Laurelbrooke Personal Care Home, Brookville, PA.

Clair was born on April 2, 1930 in Shannondale, Clarion County. He was the son of the late Walter & Sara (Dinger) Miller and brother to the late Lloyd, Ken, Harold and Jack.

Clair graduated from Summerville High School after attending Clarion Limestone for most of his school experience. He held many jobs during his working years that provided the opportunity of living in Brookville PA, Greensburg PA, Mount Joy, PA and Port Charlotte, FL. Clair loved camping with his family, fixing anything that was broken, but most important to him was building friendships with whomever he came in contact with.

Clair married LaJeanne Powell on June 17, 1950. Together they had three children, April Miller Crance, Brian (Kathy) Miller and Dava (Jim) Barrett. He had seven grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Thrush, Melorra Fleming, Melinda (Adam) Burton, Sara (Aaron) Haines, Jenna (Greg) Smith, Doug (Kelly) Barrett and Greg (Melanie) Barrett; 17 great grandchildren and one newborn great-great grandchild.

There will be a family service Celebrating His Life on Saturday, October 17 at Zion Lutheran Church, Shannondale PA.

In lieu of flower arrangements, the family suggests memorial donations to Zion Lutheran Church Shannondale, Grace Lutheran Church, Brookville PA, Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy PA or Hope Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte FL for which Clair was a good and faithful servant, serving on many committees during the time he spent with each of them.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
Zion Lutheran Church
