Clara (Murphy) Carnes
1938 - 2020
Clara Carnes, 81, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, while a resident at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Clara was born on July 9, 1938, to the late William and Clara (Pfister) Murphy in Buffalo, NY. She married William Henry Carnes on November 18, 1955; William preceded her in passing on August 29, 1997.

Clara was a loving mother and homemaker. She was catholic by faith and frequently participated in the church services held at the McKinley Health Center. She was a member of the Eagles Club #983 as well as various card clubs in Brookville, PA. She enjoyed and indulged in everything crafts, from knitting and crocheting to carving faces into apples, she did it all. She was also an avid bowler and bingo player that was known for her luck. She was incredibly loving and outgoing, a favorite of hers was dressing up and decorating for all of the holidays, she enjoyed the cheerful times where people were encouraged to gather and celebrate.

Clara is survived by three daughters, Teri (Ed) Whiteman of Brookville, PA; Diane (Clair) Reinsel of Summerville, PA; Ann (Denny) Johns of Brookville, PA; and two sons, Dean (Tracy) Carnes of Knoxdale, PA; and Doug (Denise) Carnes of Ephrata, PA. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren to whom she was known as Grandma Gub.

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at the Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the McKinley Health Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
