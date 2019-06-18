Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie (Moore) Kanz. View Sign Service Information Furlong Funeral Home 50 Broad St Summerville , PA 15864 (814)-856-2550 Send Flowers Obituary

Connie (LeVier) Kanz, 85, of Jefferson Manor in Brookville, formerly of Oliveburg and Hawthorn, died Monday June 17, 2019, at Jefferson Manor with her family by her side.



Born September 7, 1933, in Baxter, PA, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn Homer Moore and Wilda Mae (Kelso) Moore. She was a 1951 graduate of Summerville High School. Connie was married to the late Richard W. Kanz and formerly married to the late Ronald R. LeVier. She was employed at Rolo in Hawthorne and Punxsutawney for over thirty years. She was later employed as a staff representative for the United Steel Workers.



Connie was a member of the Summerville Presbyterian Church. She was also the past president of the Steel Workers Union. Connie enjoyed crafts, playing computer games, the internet, watching the Steelers, and loved being with her family.



Connie is survived by two sons, Randy LeVier and wife Elaine of Punxsutawney, and Terry LeVier and wife Janice of Hazen; two step sons, Stephen Kanz and wife Saundra of Mansfield, OH, and Richard Kanz and wife Peggy also of Mansfield, OH; a brother, Richard Moore of Treasure Lake; two sisters, Louise Walker of Summerville, and Alice Faye Allshouse of DuBois; and four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, also step grandchildren and great-step grandchildren.



Along with her parents and husband, Connie is preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis, Bill, and Homer Moore.



Friends will be received on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Saturday June 22, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and 1st Ave. Summerville, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Brad Lockwood officiating. Interment will follow at the Jefferson Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson County.



Memorials may be made to the Hazen Fire Hall Auxiliary. or a .



Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 18 to June 19, 2019

