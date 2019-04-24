Dale I. Knapp, 73, formerly of the Brookville area, died at 10:12 AM on Tuesday April 23, 2019, at Onaga Health and Rehab in Onaga, Kansas.
Born December 26, 1945, in Brookville, PA, he was the son of the late Harold A. and Olive G. Corbett Knapp.
He was a graduate of Brookville High School and was employed as an assembler at General Electric in Erie. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was of the Protestant faith.
Dale is survived by a son, Dale I. Knapp and his wife, Julie, of Erie; two brothers, Charles C. Knapp and Donald H. Knapp, both of Brookville; two sisters, E. Louise Winters and her husband, Kenneth, of Brookville and Deborah S. McCraw of Roanoke, Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis "Denny" Knapp.
Interment will be in the Windy Hill Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson County, PA.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2019