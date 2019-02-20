Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel E. Stamler, 88, of Brookville, PA (fomerly of Sykesville), beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away at Laurelbrooke Landing on Sunday, February 17, 2019.



Mr. Stamler was born on March 16, 1930, in Punxsutawney, PA, the son of the late Christian and Anne Stamler of Rossiter, PA. He was a graduate of Rossiter High School, Class of 1949. He married Jean Gaston on March 2, 1951, in Marchand, PA; she survives in Brookville. Mr. Stamler was drafted into the United States Army in January of 1952 and served in Germany during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953. Mr. Stamler attended Indiana State Teacher's College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor's of Science in Education. He taught American History for thirty-four years for the DuBois Area School District in DuBois, PA, retiring in 1992. Mr. Stamler served as Mayor of Sykesville, PA, from 1986-1994, where he lived for over forty-two years. He was a member of the American Legion Lester Philippi Post 345 for many years and served as Adjutant. Mr. Stamler was also a member of the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department and served as its president during his membership and served on the board of the Sykesville Ambulance Service. He loved to golf and fish; he and his wife Jean spent many summers in Montana fishing.



Surviving with his beloved wife of almost sixty-eight years are three children: Kerry A. Stamler of Sykesville, Chris E. Hannah (Chad) of Brookville, and Daniel E. Stamler II (Sue) of Brookville; six grandchildren: Anne "Corrie" Hannah Doran of Winchester, VA, Chadwick W. Hannah II of Brookville, Adrienne Stamler of DuBois, Kelcey Stamler of DuBois, Christian Stamler of Pittsburgh, PA, and Bryan Stamler of Brookville; nine great-grandchildren: Grace, Gavin, Michael, Clint, Gabriel, Christian, Reggan, Riley, and Layne; and one brother, John Stamler of Rossiter.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Samuel Stamler. At his request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.



Funeral arrangements has been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.



Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at



Memorial contributions in Dan's memory can be made to Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, 106 E. Liberty St., Sykesville, PA 15865 or Sykesville Ambulance Service, 215 W. Liberty St., Sykesville, PA 15865. Daniel E. Stamler, 88, of Brookville, PA (fomerly of Sykesville), beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away at Laurelbrooke Landing on Sunday, February 17, 2019.Mr. Stamler was born on March 16, 1930, in Punxsutawney, PA, the son of the late Christian and Anne Stamler of Rossiter, PA. He was a graduate of Rossiter High School, Class of 1949. He married Jean Gaston on March 2, 1951, in Marchand, PA; she survives in Brookville. Mr. Stamler was drafted into the United States Army in January of 1952 and served in Germany during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on December 2, 1953. Mr. Stamler attended Indiana State Teacher's College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor's of Science in Education. He taught American History for thirty-four years for the DuBois Area School District in DuBois, PA, retiring in 1992. Mr. Stamler served as Mayor of Sykesville, PA, from 1986-1994, where he lived for over forty-two years. He was a member of the American Legion Lester Philippi Post 345 for many years and served as Adjutant. Mr. Stamler was also a member of the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department and served as its president during his membership and served on the board of the Sykesville Ambulance Service. He loved to golf and fish; he and his wife Jean spent many summers in Montana fishing.Surviving with his beloved wife of almost sixty-eight years are three children: Kerry A. Stamler of Sykesville, Chris E. Hannah (Chad) of Brookville, and Daniel E. Stamler II (Sue) of Brookville; six grandchildren: Anne "Corrie" Hannah Doran of Winchester, VA, Chadwick W. Hannah II of Brookville, Adrienne Stamler of DuBois, Kelcey Stamler of DuBois, Christian Stamler of Pittsburgh, PA, and Bryan Stamler of Brookville; nine great-grandchildren: Grace, Gavin, Michael, Clint, Gabriel, Christian, Reggan, Riley, and Layne; and one brother, John Stamler of Rossiter.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Samuel Stamler. At his request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.Funeral arrangements has been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA.Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Dan's memory can be made to Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, 106 E. Liberty St., Sykesville, PA 15865 or Sykesville Ambulance Service, 215 W. Liberty St., Sykesville, PA 15865. Funeral Home Furlong Funeral Home

50 Broad St

Summerville , PA 15864

(814) 856-2550 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close