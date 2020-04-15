Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Brezenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Christine Brezenski


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Christine Brezenski Obituary
Darlene Christine Brezenski, 67, of Punxsutawney (formerly of Brookville) passed away at home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

She was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on March 20, 1953, a daughter of Darhl Vernon Young and Carol Lee Young. Her mother survives and resides in Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

Darlene was a member of the United States Marine Corp during the early 1970's.

She worked for many years as a nurses' aid at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville and as a home health aide for the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging.

In her spare time, Darlene was a veracious reader and loved the local library. She also enjoyed crocheting, watching movies, and listening to music.

She was a member of the Humane Society of the United States because she loved animals and believed in the cause and wanted to do any little bit to help. In her future, she was looking forward to getting a little dog of her own.

In addition to her mother, Carol, she is survived by two daughters, Stacy Boyer-Davis and husband James A. of Marquette, Michigan, and Heather Dodd and husband Jacob of Brookville; one granddaughter, Autumn Boyer of Marquette, Michigan; one brother, Kevin Young of East Liverpool, Ohio.

There will be no visitation or viewing. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to either Just Us for the Animals, or Willow Run Sanctuary.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -