Darlene Christine Brezenski, 67, of Punxsutawney (formerly of Brookville) passed away at home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on March 20, 1953, a daughter of Darhl Vernon Young and Carol Lee Young. Her mother survives and resides in Hookstown, Pennsylvania.
Darlene was a member of the United States Marine Corp during the early 1970's.
She worked for many years as a nurses' aid at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville and as a home health aide for the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging.
In her spare time, Darlene was a veracious reader and loved the local library. She also enjoyed crocheting, watching movies, and listening to music.
She was a member of the Humane Society of the United States because she loved animals and believed in the cause and wanted to do any little bit to help. In her future, she was looking forward to getting a little dog of her own.
In addition to her mother, Carol, she is survived by two daughters, Stacy Boyer-Davis and husband James A. of Marquette, Michigan, and Heather Dodd and husband Jacob of Brookville; one granddaughter, Autumn Boyer of Marquette, Michigan; one brother, Kevin Young of East Liverpool, Ohio.
There will be no visitation or viewing. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to either Just Us for the Animals, or Willow Run Sanctuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 20, 2020