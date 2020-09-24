1/1
David Nelson Beveridge
1929 - 2020
David Nelson Beveridge (91) of Emerickville, PA, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home.

Dave was born on, March 21, 1929, in Clarion, PA, the son of the late Robert Beveridge and Anna Elizabeth Siverling Beveridge, and on June 6, 1953 he married the love of his life, Evelyn Hatten, who preceded him in death on November 21, 2018.

He received his GED from the Brookville Area High School and proudly served as a Sargent in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Co C. 44th Tank Battalion during the Korean Conflict stationed at Fort Bragg, NC.

Dave had a long career in the dairy business driving both milk and ice cream delivery trucks working for the Brookville Creamery from 1957-1968, Kromer's/Sani Dairy in Punxsutawney, PA, from 1968 until his retirement in 1987. He also worked for Gromley Chevrolet, now Brookville Chevrolet driving cars back and forth from other dealerships.

He was a longtime member of the Port Barnett United Methodist Church in Brookville and the American Legion Post #102 in Brookville, enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors, and taking his walks. Dave looked forward to driving into Brookville each day to visit with his friends and also chatting on his cell phone, but most of all he loved his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his 2 sons – David F. Beveridge (wife Norma) of Punxsutawney, PA and Richard A. "Dick" Beveridge (wife Donna) of Brookville, 6 Grandchildren – Adam Beveridge (wife Deanna) of Punxsutawney, Marissa Wilsoncroft (husband Ronnie) of Altoona, PA, Becky Carrier (husband Kenny), Andrea Wallace (husband Drew), and Ryan Domres (wife Ashley) all of Brookville, PA, and Mike Domres (wife Nicole) of Corsica, PA, and 7 great-grandchildren – Alayna and Evan Carrier, Maddock and Rori Wallace, Caitlin and Roxanne Domres, and Owen Beveridge, and his last surviving sibling Ronald A. Beveridge of Sligo, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Evelyn, 4 Brothers and 3 Sisters.

Dave's family will receive friends and family on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA from 11AM to 12 PM with a service to follow at 12PM with the Pastor Brock Beveridge (his nephew) and Pastor Joni Williams officiating. Full military honors will be presented following the funeral service.

Internment will take place in the Emerickville Church of God Cemetery in Pinecreek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA

Upon request of the family memorial donations maybe made to the Port Barnett United Methodist Church –65 Evans St. Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Wounded Warrior Project – 600 River Ave. Suite 400 Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or to the Donor's Choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville, PA.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
SEP
25
Service
12:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
153 Jefferson St.
Brookville, PA 15825
814-849-8355
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
R.I.P. Dave,,Deb & Rich Yates
RICHARD g YATES
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dave Was a great neighbor and friend who always had a positive and humorous approach to the happenings of the day. He made daily rounds of the community so regularly and well he was called "the mayor" of Hatten road. I will miss him.
Dale Wilt Evans
Neighbor
September 23, 2020
David was a fantastic neighbor. He always made his run to make sure everything was good in the neighborhood. It was great to know him and we loved him a lot. He will be missed. May he be in peace with God and his wife .
James & Carol Tobias-Woodel
Neighbor
