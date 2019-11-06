|
Dean C. Shields, 92, of Content, died peacefully November 1st at his home surrounded by his two sons.
Born January 21, 1927, in Brookville, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Sue (Ferringer) Shields. He was married to Elfriede Loclowandt on July 8, 1955, at the Stanton United Methodist Church; she preceded him in death in July 2006.
He attended high school in Brookville. He was able to live out his dream as a farmer. He took over the dairy farm from his dad. He then farmed the rest of his life with his two sons. He was dairy farming until 2011 and then was a grain farmer until his death. He loved his family and considered it a blessing to have been able to share his life with his sons.
He was an active member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He found his guidance, his strength, his peace, his joy, and his hope in his life from the teachings and examples from the life of Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his two sons, Walter Dean Shields of Content and Terry Lee Shields (Dawn) of Falls Creek, PA. He has six step grandchildren: Benjamin, Gabrielle, Olivia, Emma, Sophia and Micah and eight step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers: Alton, Paul and Carl and three sisters: Isabelle Heckman, Norma and Joan Jordan.
Honoring Dean's wishes, there will be no visitation nor church service. His ashes will be scattered on his farm.
Memorial donations may go where the donor's heart desires. The family has appreciated all the prayers!
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019