Delbert Walter Davis, 94, of Corsica, died Thursday August 8, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.
Born April 23, 1925, in Baxter, he was the son of the late Clyde B. and Mildred L. (Hetrick) Davis.
Mr. Davis was a PFC in the US Army. He earned a Purple Heart, Silver Star, Good Conduct Medal, and European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with four bronze stars. He was a part of the D-Day invasion on Omaha Beach. He retired from the military on November 10, 1945.
On July 16, 1946, he married the former Betty Elizabeth Shick; she preceded him in death on August 14, 2014. Mr. Davis worked at Fenstermaker Lumber and the Hanley Brick plant in Summerville, and was self-employed as a painter. Delbert enjoyed hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Davis and his wife, Susie; his daughter, Shirley Cyphert and her husband, Jason; four grandchildren: Heather, Krystle, Travis and Troy; and seven great-grandchildren, Chloe, Jachin, Miles, Mason, Rae, Brian, and Brenton.
Preceding him in death, along with his parents and wife, are seven brothers: Henry Davis, James Davis, Richard "Norm" Davis, Max Davis, Ralph Davis, Leroy Davis and Lindy Davis; and three sisters: Anna Hanley, Alice Davis, and Charlotte Ishman.
His family received friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave., Summerville, and on Monday August 12, 2019, from 10–11 a.m. at the Roseville Independent Chapel. The funeral service followed at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Jefferson Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019