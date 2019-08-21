|
|
Dolores I. Grecco, 82, of Brookville, formerly of Jackson Heights in Queens, NY, died at 2:37 a.m. on Friday August 16, 2019, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA.
Born June 25, 1937, in Clymer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Misurda Grecco.
She was a 1955 graduate of Brookville High School. Dolores was employed in the travel industry by TWA airlines. She was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and enjoyed traveling.
Dolores is survived by a brother, Frank Grecco and his wife, Helena, of Ravenna, Ohio, and a sister, Betty Painter of Brookville.
Interment will take place at the Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville, PA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019