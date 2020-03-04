|
Donald L. Brinker Sr., 78, of Export, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020.
He was born April 25, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Long) Brinker.
Prior to retiring, Donald was employed as a heavy equipment operator. He was an Army veteran. Donald loved spending time with his family and friends and he was very active, having enjoyed target shooting, hunting, riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, and being at his camp in Sigel. He was also an avid collector and passed on his talents for fixing things.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Valorie J. (DeForno) Brinker; and sister, Margaret "Peg" McQuaide.
Donald will be greatly missed by his loving children, Donald L. Brinker Jr., of DuBois; Brenda Bootes (Rodney), of Erie; and Michelle Osikowicz (Shawn), of Export; brother, Jim Brinker (Alice), of Export; and sister, Helen "Boots" Hill, of Clarksburg. He was the very proud grandfather of seven grandsons: Brandon, Tyler, Chad (Angela), Cody, Nicholas, Nathan and Nolan; and proud great-grandfather of Claire Jean. Donald is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends, and his dog, Bonnie.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Donald will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Graveside committal services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in honor of their loved ones. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2020