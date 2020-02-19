Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson Funeral Home
153 Jefferson St.
Brookville, PA 15825
814-849-8355
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
153 Jefferson St.
Brookville, PA 15825
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
153 Jefferson St.
Brookville, PA 15825
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Reed


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Reed Obituary
Donald W. Reed, 87, a guest at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, formerly of Spruce St. in Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center.

He was born Friday, October 7, 1932, in Indiana Co., PA, the son of George W. Reed and Viola Griffith Reed.

Don was married to Kathryn Cameron who preceded him in death on July 10, 2003.

In the 1950s he worked and owned a dairy farm in upstate NY, and when he moved back to the area he retired as the manager of the custodial and equipment department at the Clarion State University in Clarion, PA.

Don was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, in Roseville, PA, enjoyed playing horseshoes, ping pong, shooting pool, and racquetball.

He is survived by 2 sons – Donald R. Reed (wife Juanita) of Brookville, PA, and Ronald W. Reed (fiancée Diane Giannelli) of Joshua Tree, CA.

Don was one of 9 children survived by Sisters – Twila Taylor of Brookville, PA, Myrna Thompson of Akron, OH, Audrey Holcomb of Clinton, OH, Shirley Stout (husband Robert) of Summerville, PA, and Margie Beers of Brookville, PA; Brothers – George Reed (wife Marian) of Brookville, PA, Richard Reed (wife Louise) of New Paris, PA, and Blair Reed (wife Dee) of Sykesville, PA; 5 Grandchildren; 9 Great-grandchildren; and 1 Great-granddaughter.

Don was preceded by his parents and his wife.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA with a service to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Fillhart and his brother Richard Reed officiating.

Internment will take place at the Beechwoods Cemetery, Washington Twp, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -