Donna Lou Henry
1935 - 2020
Donna Lou Henry, 85, of Brookville, PA, formerly of DuBois, PA, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, while a resident of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.

She was born to the late Burton Ray and Hannah (Smith) Henry on September 6, 1935, in Brookville. Donna graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1954. She was employed by the city of DuBois as a crossing guard for the school district. She also worked at the Courier Express in DuBois. Donna was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in DuBois. Donna devoted a lot of her time to helping others, volunteering with organizations including the American Red Cross and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. Before moving to the Jefferson Manor, she lived at the St. Michael Terrace in DuBois, where she volunteered and would be most well known for running Bingo. Donna was selfless in almost everything she did and will be dearly missed by family and those whose lives she touched.

Donna is survived by one brother; Robert E. (Paige) Henry of Brookville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews, who she loved very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one sister; Helen Crooks; and three brothers; Reid Henry; Dean Henry; and Kenneth Henry.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2 pm to 5 pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 5pm and officiated by Pastor Mark Montgomery. Final interment will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Red Cross at redcross.org or the DuBois First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/37771 into your web browser.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
September 30, 2020
DONNA WAS A VERY GOOD FRIEND TO MANY OF THE MEMBERS OF FIRST BAPTIST.
ESTHER LOIUSE COLGAN DAVIS
Friend
September 29, 2020
Truly a memorable character a wonderful caring person. Remembering in my kidhood seeing Donna on Brookville's Main St. Years later, living in DuBois, she always asked me about my children and knew them by name!! May you rest in peace.
Jeff Kiser
Acquaintance
