Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. (Douthit) Bouch. View Sign

Dorothy L. (Douthit) Bouch, age 86, of McCalmont Twp., Jefferson Co., PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a short stay with the DuBois Nursing Home.



Dorothy was born on June 7, 1932, in Winslow Twp., to the late Clair and Mable E. (Hollenbaugh) Douthit. On September 24, 1960, she married Ronald C. Bouch; he preceded her in passing.



She was a former employee of Rockwell International is DuBois, PA. She served as a Deaconess with the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville, PA, and she enjoyed teaching children through child evangelism. Dorothy loved to sing, bake, and read. Most of her hobby time was spent tending to her vegetable garden and she loved eating the food that she produced.



Dorothy is survived by one granddaughter, Yolanda (Mark) Harris; one great-grandson, Hayden Harris; one sister, Edith "Peggy" A. (Larry) O'Harrah; one daughter-in-law, Johanna F. (Steve) Brown; two brothers-in-law, Blair Bouch and Glenn Mohney; and seven nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by one son, John C. Bouch; one brother, Dallas Douthit; and one sister, Mary Mohney.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 516 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at the church, beginning at 3:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Robin Fernandez. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found at Dorothy L. (Douthit) Bouch, age 86, of McCalmont Twp., Jefferson Co., PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a short stay with the DuBois Nursing Home.Dorothy was born on June 7, 1932, in Winslow Twp., to the late Clair and Mable E. (Hollenbaugh) Douthit. On September 24, 1960, she married Ronald C. Bouch; he preceded her in passing.She was a former employee of Rockwell International is DuBois, PA. She served as a Deaconess with the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville, PA, and she enjoyed teaching children through child evangelism. Dorothy loved to sing, bake, and read. Most of her hobby time was spent tending to her vegetable garden and she loved eating the food that she produced.Dorothy is survived by one granddaughter, Yolanda (Mark) Harris; one great-grandson, Hayden Harris; one sister, Edith "Peggy" A. (Larry) O'Harrah; one daughter-in-law, Johanna F. (Steve) Brown; two brothers-in-law, Blair Bouch and Glenn Mohney; and seven nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by one son, John C. Bouch; one brother, Dallas Douthit; and one sister, Mary Mohney.Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 516 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at the church, beginning at 3:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Robin Fernandez. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com Funeral Home Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

206 Main St

Reynoldsville , PA 15851

(814) 653-8256 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close