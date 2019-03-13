Dorothy L. (Douthit) Bouch, age 86, of McCalmont Twp., Jefferson Co., PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a short stay with the DuBois Nursing Home.
Dorothy was born on June 7, 1932, in Winslow Twp., to the late Clair and Mable E. (Hollenbaugh) Douthit. On September 24, 1960, she married Ronald C. Bouch; he preceded her in passing.
She was a former employee of Rockwell International is DuBois, PA. She served as a Deaconess with the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville, PA, and she enjoyed teaching children through child evangelism. Dorothy loved to sing, bake, and read. Most of her hobby time was spent tending to her vegetable garden and she loved eating the food that she produced.
Dorothy is survived by one granddaughter, Yolanda (Mark) Harris; one great-grandson, Hayden Harris; one sister, Edith "Peggy" A. (Larry) O'Harrah; one daughter-in-law, Johanna F. (Steve) Brown; two brothers-in-law, Blair Bouch and Glenn Mohney; and seven nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by one son, John C. Bouch; one brother, Dallas Douthit; and one sister, Mary Mohney.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 516 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing at the church, beginning at 3:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor Robin Fernandez. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019