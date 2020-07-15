1/
Dorothy L. Smith
1923 - 2020
Dorothy L. Smith, 97, formerly of Corsica, died July 11, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living Center in Brookville.

Born in Corsica on July 5, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Sadie Himes Simpson.

Dorothy attended Corsica School and later worked as a custodian there as well as at C-L Schools.

On February 22, 1947, she was married in Corsica to Alverdi E. Smith. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1999.

She was a lifelong member of the Corsica Methodist Church and a member of the Corsica Fire Companies Ladies Auxillary. Her hobbies included sewing and needle work.

Her survivors include a son, Kenneth A. Smith. and his wife, Georgiann, of Clearfield; a granddaughter, Brandee Plyler, of Clearfield; and a great grandson William Plyler, also of Clearfield; as well as three sisters, Donna Heasley and Kay Simpson, both of Corsica and Charlotte Selman of Selinsgrove.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by five brothers, Pete Himes, Paul Smith, Walter "Bud" Smith, Richard Smith and Dale Smith; and two sisters, Mary Medsger and Norma Jean Definbaugh.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Arrangements were handled by Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
