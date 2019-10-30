|
|
|
Earl LeRoy Van Norman, age 90, and Elmira June (Schwenk) Van Norman, age of 82, of Emerickville, PA, both passed away peacefully in the comfort of their home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. They each passed away from individual, natural causes. They were able to stay in their home as their two daughters, Jamie and Sue, lovingly tended to their needs.
Earl passed during the early morning hours. He was born on September 9, 1929, in New Kensington, PA, to the late Thenis Earl and Velma Doretha (Boyer) Van Norman. He graduated from Ken High in New Kensington, PA, with the class of 1947, later joining the United States Air Force and serving his country honorably for four years. He spent many years working with the Union Spring Mill in New Kensington and then later working for the Plum Creek Cemetery. Earl enjoyed hunting, farming, gardening, and he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elmira passed later in the evening. She was born on June 17, 1937, to the late William Oscar and Mary Elizabeth (Kish) Schwenk, in Natrona Heights, PA. She graduated from Arnold High School with the class of 1955. She spent time working with Mac's Village Shop, Outlaw Performance, she was a homemaker and she sold Avon. She had attended the Braeburn United Methodist Church and the Emerickville United Methodist Church; she was also a member of TOPS. Elmira made delicious pies, buns, and sticky rolls. She liked to do embroidery and enjoyed reading her Bible along with attending church activities; she also loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.
On December 17, 1955, Earl and Elmira were married in Braeburn, PA, and worked side by side in raising and supporting their family for almost sixty-four years. Their family loves them and will miss them, taking small comforts in knowing that they were able to stay together through both of their entire life journeys.
Earl and Elmira are survived by their two daughters, Jamie (Everett) Reitz and Sue Ann (Denny) Wencil; his brother, Arden (Joy) Van Norman; her sister, Barbara Ann Pyska; their four grandchildren: Robert (Carolyne) Wencil, Casey (Logan) Stout, Jessica (Brett) Weilacher, Andrew Reitz; and their three great-grandchildren: Karley Wencil, Cataleya Wencil, and Brook Weilacher.
In addition to both sets of their parents, Earl and Elmira are preceded in death by their brother-in-law, Edmund Pyska; their two nephews, Tim Van Norman and Mark Van Norman, and their sister-in-law, Fay Van Norman.
Earl and Elmira's viewing and funeral services will be held in tandem. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Katrina Laude. They will be laid to rest together at Riggs Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson County PA. Military honors will be rendered for Earl as part of the funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made in their names to the Penn Highlands Hospice, or to Jefferson County 4H, Livestock Unlimited, or to the Emerickville United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019