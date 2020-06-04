Earl Blaine Shilling, 95, of 399 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, (West Salem Township) PA, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at The Heritage at St. Paul's.
Earl was born in Brookville, PA on February 20, 1925, to the late Samuel A. and Mary V. (Plyler) Shilling.
He served in the 8th Air Force and was a WW II Veteran. He worked in the railroad business for 38 years. He first for Pittsburgh and Shamuet Railroad in Brookville. In 1953 he moved his family to Greenville, PA and retired from Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad in Greenville, as a conductor. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 140, Bessemer Golf League, Italian Home Club, Greenville Railroad Museum, all in Greenville.
He was married to the former Mary C. (Caldwell) Shilling on August 25, 1945. They were married for 73 years before she preceded him in death on October 10, 2018
Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Barr of Greenville; three grandchildren, Lisa (Nick) Lakatos of Austintown, OH, Robert Sr. (Teri) Barr, and Erica Barr, all of Greenville; six great grandchildren, Hannah, Victoria, Alexis, Sam, Denny and Bobby Jr.; and a brother, Don A. Shilling of Orlando, FL
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert, Richard, Frank, Clifford, and Dean A. Shilling, and a son, Dennis E. Shilling.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mt Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, PA. with military honors.
Memorial contributions can be made to: American Heart Association, 59 N. Crescent Ave. Hermitage, PA. 16148 or American Cancer Society, 3208 B. Wilmington Rd. New Castle, PA. 16105.
Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.