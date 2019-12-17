Home

McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
Edith Lucille (Caylor) Elkin


1914 - 2019
Edith Lucille (Caylor) Elkin Obituary
Edith Lucille (Caylor) Elkin, 105, of Punta Gorda, FL., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, while a resident of The Springs at South Biscayne in North Port, FL.
Edith was born on January 5, 1914, to the late Albert and Ethel (Stewart) Caylor in Sprankles Mills, PA. She married Raymond L. Elkin on April 20, 1935, in Porter, PA; he precedes her in passing. Edith loved her family and always had a hug for everyone.
Edith is survived by her son, Raymond Eugene (Janet Scott) Elkin; daughter, Patricia L. (William Pruneski) Elkin Raley; two sisters, Janet (Duane) Caylor Simpson; Irene Caylor Martz; two grandchildren, Lisa Elkin Antonucci; Keith Elkin; two great-grandchildren, Brian Antonucci; Jason Antonucci; and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Edith is preceded in death by four brothers: Ernest Caylor; Rush Caylor; Elick Caylor; John Caylor; and two sisters, Dorothy Caylor Geimer and Phyllis Caylor Heil.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 9 – 11?a.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow beginning at 11:00?a.m. Interment will take place at the Ringgold Cemetery, Ringgold Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
