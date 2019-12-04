|
Edna Jean (Dawson) Schmeltz, 77, of Espyville, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born September 4, 1942, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Wilbert H. and Essie Faye (Campbell) Dawson.
She attended Brookville High School and then Cosmetology School in Pittsburgh.
Edna retired from General Electric Euclid Lamp Plant in Cleveland, Ohio, with 30 years of service. After retirement, she worked part-time for the Free Press in Espyville, PA.
She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, going to Bingo, playing dice games with family, and traveling to different casinos with friends to try her luck at the slot machines. She liked playing Pogo on her computer and posting updates and commentaries on Facebook.
Survivors include her daughter, Jodie Faye; a granddaughter, Alexandra Vangeli (from California); a brother, Robert (Lee) Dawson of Espyville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 38 years, John D. Schmeltz; her companion of 16 years, John W. Queer; and two brothers, Wilbert (June) Dawson and William (Bill) Dawson.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Royal-Coleman Funeral Home 6028 U.S. Hwy 6, Linesville.
A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
To sign the guestbook or send flowers visit the funeral home website at https://www.royalcolemanfuneralhome.com/notices/Edna-Schmeltz.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019