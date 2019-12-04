Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal-Coleman Funeral Home
6028 Us Highway 6
Linesville, PA 16424
(814) 683-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Schmeltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Jean (Dawson) Schmeltz


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Jean (Dawson) Schmeltz Obituary
Edna Jean (Dawson) Schmeltz, 77, of Espyville, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Born September 4, 1942, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Wilbert H. and Essie Faye (Campbell) Dawson.

She attended Brookville High School and then Cosmetology School in Pittsburgh.

Edna retired from General Electric Euclid Lamp Plant in Cleveland, Ohio, with 30 years of service. After retirement, she worked part-time for the Free Press in Espyville, PA.

She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, going to Bingo, playing dice games with family, and traveling to different casinos with friends to try her luck at the slot machines. She liked playing Pogo on her computer and posting updates and commentaries on Facebook.

Survivors include her daughter, Jodie Faye; a granddaughter, Alexandra Vangeli (from California); a brother, Robert (Lee) Dawson of Espyville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 38 years, John D. Schmeltz; her companion of 16 years, John W. Queer; and two brothers, Wilbert (June) Dawson and William (Bill) Dawson.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Royal-Coleman Funeral Home 6028 U.S. Hwy 6, Linesville.

A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

To sign the guestbook or send flowers visit the funeral home website at https://www.royalcolemanfuneralhome.com/notices/Edna-Schmeltz.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -