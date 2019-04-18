Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Dr. Eileen Taylor Appleby died April 8, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. She was born October 27, 1938, in Chester, Pa., to Margaret McVeigh and Bruce J. Taylor. She grew up in Brookville, Pa., graduating from Brookville High School in 1956. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music at Lycoming College in 1960.Eileen's interest turned to social work, with a special passion for children with special needs. Her social work career began at The Salvation Army in Boston, Mass., and New York City. She earned her MSW degree at Adelphi College and subsequently became a social worker at St. Agatha Home for Children in Nanuet, N.Y. Later she was appointed Supervisor of Social Workers for the 18 group home in the St. Agatha organization.Volunteer work with The Salvation Army continued in East Harlem, New York City, where she met David Appleby, and where the two were married. Desiring the same vacation schedule of her husband who taught in public schools, Eileen applied for the position of Field Placement Director for social work students at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. There she also taught sociology, social work research, and other courses in the social work program. In the meantime she earned a PhD in Clinical Social Work at New York University. She retired from Marist and was recognized as Professor Emeritus.Eileen renewed her interest in the clarinet and for the next 38 years Eileen and David enjoyed giving concerts at hospitals and retirement homes. They also enjoyed several summers in the Vermont Music and Arts Association chamber music workshops.Upon Eileen's retirement from Marist College in 2002, the Appleby's moved to Columbia, S.C. Here they joined the Columbia Community Concert Band in 2003 and served on several committees.For several years Eileen volunteered in a reading improvement program for second graders at a local elementary school. She was also an active member of the Northeast United Methodist Church where she also sang in the choir.Eileen is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Appleby, by her brother Dr. Bruce R. Taylor of Doylestown, Pa., by nephews Dustin J. Taylor of Camp Hill, Pa., Erin C. Taylor of Wexford, Pa., and several cousins in the Philadelphia area: Carol Jane Nathan, George McVeigh, Sandra Kelly and Eileen Baldwin.As requested, Eileen's body was donated to medical research and thereafter cremated. Rather than a funeral service there will be two memorial services, one in Columbia, SC, and the other in New York City.In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated either to the Columbia Community Orchestra (6100 David Street, Columbia SC 29203) or the Appleby Scholarship Fund (c/o The Salvation Army, 111 Jackson Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701).

