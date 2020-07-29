Elizabeth Jane Bouch, 89, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at McKinley Health Center.
She was born in Houtzdale on May 14, 1931, a daughter of the late Paul Edward Irwin and E. Helen (Carey) Irwin.
On July 12, 1958, she married Delbert Linton Bouch. Together they enjoyed forty-one years of marriage. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1999.
Jane was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
For thirty-seven years she worked for the Brookville School District in receiving/supply and as a custodian. She enjoyed her work and the many friends she made over the years at the school.
She is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Ernie) Brocious of Brookville; three grandchildren, Amanda (Robert) Delancey, Brad (Caitlin) Brocious, Chad Brocious and Kiana Christensen; four great grandchildren, Noah Delancey, Elisabeth Delancey, Addilynn Brocious and Emilia Brocious; one brother, Robert (Louise) Irwin of Hollidaysburg.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant brother Eugene Irwin, brother, Jack Irwin, and sister, Margaret Derrick.
A funeral mass was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, celebrated by Father William Laska.
Interment followed at Lakelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com