Elizabeth M. Blauser, 82, of Oil City, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at her home.



Born November 14, 1936, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Everett M. and Phyllis Dasher Perry.



She was a graduate of Cranberry High School in the Class of 1954, who went on to work as a bank teller for 20 ½ years at S&T Bank in Brookville.



Elizabeth was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, a 51-year member of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Women's Club in Marienville.



She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and having family dinners.



Mrs. Blauser was a member of the Heckathorn United Methodist Church.



On July 1, 1955, she was married in the Heckathorn United Methodist Church to Leroy E. Blauser, who preceded her in death on June 22, 2014. They had been married for 59 years.



Surviving are a son, Donald E. Blauser and his wife Kathleen of Brookville; four grandchildren: Amanda Culp and her husband Brian, Lisa McCullough and her husband Jess, James Blauser and his wife Catherine, and Melanie Blauser; and four great-grandchildren: Finley Culp, Mercedes McCullough, Andrew Blauser, and Haylee Blauser.



Also surviving are a brother, Wayne E. Perry and his wife Sandra of Seneca; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Perry of Fertigs, and Elizabeth Confer and her husband Melvin of Oil City; a brother-in-law, Clayton Blauser and his wife Connie of Oil City; close cousins and friends, Lois and Fred Marsh of California, and Dianne and the late Tom Sayers of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Perry; a great-grandson, Travis Blauser; a brother-in-law, Harold A. Blauser; three sisters-in-law: Betty Blauser, Barbara Snyder, and Catherine Conner; and in-laws, Arthur and Hazel Flockerzi Blauser.



Visitation was at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.



A funeral service was held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Heckathorn United Methodist Church with the Rev. Deborah Ackley-Killian officiating.



Interment was in Heckathorn Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff of the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice for their loving care of Elizabeth, and encourages memorials be made in her honor to the Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice at 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214.



