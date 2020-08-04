1/
Elsie Ruth (Behm) Manley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Ruth (Behm) Manley, 88, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Manley was born in 1931 in Marchand, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Irvin and Anna (Yoas) Behm. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1949 and continued her education, earning a nursing degree from Citizens General Hospital.

Surviving is her husband, David; daughter, Suzann Manley; son, Curtis Manley and his wife, Becky Turnbull; granddaughter, Frances Manley; and brothers, Irvin and Harold Behm.

Mrs. Manley was preceded in death by sisters, Martha McInnis and Sarah Behm; and brother, Clyde Behm.

All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center Amherst Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved