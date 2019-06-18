|

Emma Rebecca Sowers, age 80, of Brookville, PA, passed away on June 13, 2019, as a patient of the UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Emma was born on September 19, 1938, to the late Blair A. and Mabel R. (Kramer) Smith in Knoxdale, PA. She attended the Brookville School District and went on to continue her education earning a certificate as a Certified Nurses Assistant. She spent eighteen years working for the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA, and throughout her whole adult life she was a homemaker. On August 25, 1958, she married Robert J. Sowers in Coolspring, PA; Robert preceded her in passing on November 16, 1997.
Emma was a member of the Rathmel Baptist Church and a past member of the Red Hats Society. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, gardening, and reading her bible. She loved her grandchildren and signing hymns to them. At Christmas time she enjoyed baking all kinds of goodies that she would give to her friends and neighbors. She enjoyed smiling, laughing, and being with all her family. She will truly be missed.
Emma is survived by three daughters: Rhonda (Mark) Allshouse, Tammy Palmer, Bonnie (Eric) Lander; one son, Kevin Sowers; one sister, Rose (Jerry) Boozer of Mercer, PA; one brother, Gary Smith of Penfield, PA; six grandchildren: Angela Allshouse-Woods, Tony Palmer, Jeremy (Tracey) Allshouse, Hannah Lander, Erica Lander, Paige Lander; and twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Emma is preceded in death by two brothers, Martin R. Smith and Robert B. Smith.
Family and friends were received on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St, Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service took place on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Ken Eddy. Interment took place at the Worthville Cemetery, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the . Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 18 to June 19, 2019


