You were a great and old friend from childhood onward Eric. I send our deepest and most sincere sympathies. to Dave Leigh and the rest of the familyl. Eric was a great friend, and I enjoyed our time talking and remembering the old neighborhood on Pigeon Hill.



Eric will be great;ly missed. I haven't heard his very distinctive voice over several months, but I will always remember it. My heart is with you, and I send our family's best to you. Heart and strength to

you all.

Joseph Mauk

Friend