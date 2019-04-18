Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Esterina (Esther) Torrell, age 98, of Wishaw, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.



She was born on November 11, 1920, in Sambiase, Calabria, Italy. On June 15, 1940, Esther married Anthony J. Torrell in Reynoldsville, PA; he preceded her in death on October 1, 1971.



She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, PA, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over fifty years. Esther was retired from the Rola-Jensen Company in Punxsutawney. Esther loved cooking and sharing Italian meals with her family and friends. She was especially known for her special Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinners.



Esther's memory will be cherished by her three daughters: Frances Marie Anderson, Angela Nancy Jones, and Sandra (Jerry) Gett; and three sons: Thomas Torrell, Anthony (Janet) Torrell Jr., and Daniel (Gina) Torrell. She was a devoted Nana who is also survived by ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Esther is also survived by her beloved nephew, Antonio Colosimo of Connecticut and Florida; and one niece, Teresa Colosimo of Bari, Italy.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Angela and John Murone; one sister, Francesca Colosimo; an infant brother; one son-in-law, William F. Anderson; and seven step-brothers and step-sisters.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2 – 7 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Father Bill Barron. Interment will take place at the St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's name to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801. Online condolences and other information may be found at Esterina (Esther) Torrell, age 98, of Wishaw, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.She was born on November 11, 1920, in Sambiase, Calabria, Italy. On June 15, 1940, Esther married Anthony J. Torrell in Reynoldsville, PA; he preceded her in death on October 1, 1971.She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, PA, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over fifty years. Esther was retired from the Rola-Jensen Company in Punxsutawney. Esther loved cooking and sharing Italian meals with her family and friends. She was especially known for her special Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinners.Esther's memory will be cherished by her three daughters: Frances Marie Anderson, Angela Nancy Jones, and Sandra (Jerry) Gett; and three sons: Thomas Torrell, Anthony (Janet) Torrell Jr., and Daniel (Gina) Torrell. She was a devoted Nana who is also survived by ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Esther is also survived by her beloved nephew, Antonio Colosimo of Connecticut and Florida; and one niece, Teresa Colosimo of Bari, Italy.In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Angela and John Murone; one sister, Francesca Colosimo; an infant brother; one son-in-law, William F. Anderson; and seven step-brothers and step-sisters.Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2 – 7 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Father Bill Barron. Interment will take place at the St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's name to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com Funeral Home Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

206 Main St

Reynoldsville , PA 15851

(814) 653-8256 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close