Esther Elizabeth (Fye) Kessler, 100, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, at Highland View Healthcare, Brockway, PA.
Esther was born on May 4, 1919, to the late Asa H. and Jennie Ellen (Foltz) Fye in Prescotteville, PA. On June 19, 1937, she married Lee D. Kessler Sr. She was affiliated with the Non-Denominational Church.
She was a homemaker for most of her life, who had an open home to those who needed it. She was active in poetry and song writing. She had a hymn and a poetry book published. Esther received awards in her achievements, including the golden award for her poem "Silent Grass." She was a faithful lady and was a godly example to many. She had insight into scripture that many did not understand, but it helped her to stay faithful. She was a great cook and baker. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Esther is survived by her son, Lee D. Kessler Jr. of North Carolina; two daughters, Jennie Knox of Brockway, PA; Gloria (Stuart) Annabel of Virginia; brother, Peter Fye of Punxsutawney, PA; two sisters, Grace Coleman of Brockway, PA; Helen Jane Grady of Brockport, PA; and 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded by her son, Ace L. Kessler; daughter, Susan Marie Kessler; seven sisters: Pearle Sweet, Violet Henry, Gladys Henry, Alice Lingenfelter, Rose Lingenfelter, Ruby Strouse, Ruth Dinger; three brothers: Harry Fye, Norman Fye and, Thomas Fye.
Family and friends were received on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. An additional viewing took place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following there will be a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at the Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, PA.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2019