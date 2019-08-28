|
Esther Marie (Harding) DeMotte, 91, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, during a brief stay at Penn Highlands Brookville in Brookville, PA.
Esther was born on April 15, 1928, to the late Charles Berlin and Ruth Beatrice (Beeman) Harding in Akron, OH. She graduated from Brookville High School in 1946. After completing high school, she attended the Presbyterian Hospital Nursing School where she received a diploma as a Registered Nurse. She was a hard worker and spent most of her life as a nurse, first as a private duty nurse and then at the Brookville Hospital. She would later become the owner and operator of Jode's Dress Shop until the late 70's. After selling the shop she continued her long life as a loving wife and mother.
Esther married John W. DeMotte on August 28, 1949, at the First United Methodist Church in Brookville; John precedes her in passing. Wednesday, August 28, would have marked their 70th wedding anniversary. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brookville, as well as a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Martha V. Conrad Study Club and a past member of the Brookville Garden Club. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Above all else her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her the most joy.
Esther is survived by three children: Sharon Kay (Richard) Goldsmith of Franklin, PA, Jack (Sheila) DeMotte of Brookville, PA, Darlene DeMotte, of Brookville, PA; five grandchildren: Ryan (Bonnie) DeMotte, Cara (Mike) Izaj, Amanda (Erik) Berglund, Johnathan Goldsmith, Daniel Goldsmith; two siblings, Ret. Colonel James (Barbara) Harding of Tennessee, Ruth (John) Cornali of Texas; and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Esther is preceded in death by three brothers: Frank, Eugene, and Bill Harding.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 2 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A second opportunity for viewing will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 101 E Main St., Brookville PA, 15825, from 10 – 11 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the Saturday viewing, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Pastor David Blair. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church in Brookville or to a . Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, 2019