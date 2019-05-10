Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel "Dimp" (Kline) MacBeth. View Sign Service Information Borland Ensminger Funeral Home Inc 32936 Rte 66 Leeper , PA 16233 (814)-744-8533 Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Kline "Dimp" MacBeth, 84, of Cooksburg, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019.



Ethel was born December 7, 1934, in Lake Lucy to the late Floyd and Mary Dechant Kline.



She married Robert J. MacBeth II on February 10, 1956, who preceded her in death April 1981.



Ethel attended the New York School of Applied Design graduated with a degree in architecture and drafting. She had worked as an architect for Bob Lyons in Cleveland, Ohio, in her younger years. She also had worked for, Kline Brothers Construction, and B & E Cabins and Canoe Rentals. For most of her working career she was a mail carrier until her retirement.



She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown. She was in charge of the Cooksburg Cemetery for many years. Ethel enjoyed golfing; she was on a league at the Clarion Oaks Golf Course. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, gardening, doing sudoku puzzles, and was an avid drawer. Ethel especially loved spending time with her family.



Ethel is survived by her children: Jeanne Bortner and husband Bill Nofer, of Farmdale, OH, Julie Bauer and her husband Fred, of Meadville, PA, Kathy Wagner and her husband Scott, of Columbus, IN, Robert J. MacBeth III of Meadville, PA, Sue Burney and her husband Robert, of Cooksburg, PA, Jeffrey MacBeth and his wife Billie Jo, of St. Augustine, FL, John M. MacBeth of Cooksburg, PA, and Cora Blakey and her husband Simon of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren: Josh Banner, Alicia Banner and Dustin Mitchell, Cassandra and Oliver Bacasse, Briana and Bradford Williams, Braden and Jeffrey MacBeth, Courtney and Kevin Smith, Kelsey and Jeremiah Hinderliter, Karissa Burney, Austin Burney and Brittany Rossi, Nathan, Brock, and Keigan MacBeth; great-grandchildren: Bishop, Everett, Sydney, Griffin, Zane, Ryder, Max, Riley, Landon, Sawyer, BrantLee, and WestLee; siblings: Elton and Coleen Kline of Tionesta, PA, Jean and Don Thompson of Wilmington, NC, and Patricia Quinto of New York, numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by siblings: Marge Roberts, Rita Churchill, Bill Kline, and Don Kline.



Friends and family will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper. A mass of Christian burial will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown, with the Rev. Christopher Barnes, officiant. Interment will take place in the Cooksburg Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's honor to the St. Mary Catholic Church 117 Lencer Drive, P.O. Box 41 Crown, PA 16220.



