Frances Pearl (Komonczi) Magill, age 76, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the McKinley Health Center, Brookville, PA, with her family by her side. She was born on July 16, 1943, in Curwensville, PA, to the late, Francis Komonczi and Stella Grace (Smail) Peace. She was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. Frances worked as a waitress for over 30 years and was the manager of America Country Pride at the truckstop. She was also employed at Pizza Hut as a cook and finally retired after working at the service desk at Wal-Mart. In September of 1993, she married Robert Edward Magill in New York, who precedes her in death.



Frances loved her children and family. She enjoyed cook outs, bingo and sewing. Her genuine personality will be missed by many.



Frances is survived by five children: Sherry S. Bortz and her special friend, James Brown of NC; William W. Lucas and his wife, Betty of Mayport; Douglas S. Lucas Sr. of Brookville; DeAnna J. Lucas and special friend, Randy Smith of Brookville and Kimberly D. Winters and her husband, Rick of DuBois; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She also leaves eleven siblings: Estella Heeman and her husband, George; Gloria Kunselman and her husband, Dan; Ira Peace and his wife, Jean; Debra Laney and her husband, Chuck; Melody Brumbaugh and her husband, Bill; Randy Peace; Simon Peace and his wife, Peggy; Larry Peace and his wife, Tammy; Charolette Brown and her husband, Kie; Regina Peace and Lesa Hancock and her husband, Tim.



Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Charles M. Lucas; grandson, Kevin M. Shea Jr., and four brothers: Ira Peace Jr; William Peace; Robin Peace and Russel Peace.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon, at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd; 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will follow beginning at 12 noon also at the funeral home with Pastor John Johnson officiating. Interment will take place at Jefferson Cemetery, Baxter, Jefferson County, PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com. Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 24 to July 29, 2019