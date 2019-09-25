|
Franklin "Nelson" Wardell, 79, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home in Warsaw Twp.
He was born October 13, 1939, to the late Clifton J. and Corol (Nelson) Wardell in Neptune, NJ. On July 13, 1985, he married Toni Lorraine (Becker) Wardell in Brookville, PA; Toni survives him.
He graduated from Mississippi State College and went on to work several jobs including; a sales rep at JS Woodhouse, Terry Kahle, Mendenhall Dairy Supply, Miller Welding, and Maplevale Farms. He grew up on a family farm and was a farmer at heart all his life. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, and going on drives. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed eating out, and just generally enjoyed food.
In addition to his wife, Nelson is survived by two sons, Clifton (Tammy) Wardell of Brockway, PA, Adam (Bree) Wardell of Brookville, PA; two daughters, Dawn (James) Welch of Jefferson, NH, Holly Ann Wardell of Brookville, PA; brother, Roland (Ginny) Wardell of Lakewood, NJ; two step children, Kathleen Smith of Corsica, PA, Linda (Leslie) Tenny of Meza, AZ; sister, Janice (Virgil) Boaz of Lake Charles, LA; three grandchildren: Clayton Wardell, Daisy Welch, Emrys Welch; three step grandchildren: Ciera (Dan) Emery of Brookville, PA, Freancheska Smith of Brookville, PA, Ethan Rosman of Brookville, PA, Leslie Milligan of Gorham, HM; and two step great grandchildren; Holt and Allaire Emery of Brookville, PA.
Family and friends were received on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home Ltd, 345 Main Street., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, also at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson. Interment will take place at Roseville Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp, Jefferson County, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church in Brookville or a . Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019