Fred Allen Hetrick, 79, of Harborcreek, PA, formally of Coolspring, PA, passed on Friday, June 26, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born May 12, 1941, in Coolspring, PA, son of the late David (1896-1964) and Florence (1897-1986) (Lingenfelter) Hetrick. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Donna Darlene (Stormer) Hetrick, and two sons, Larry, of Juliette, GA, and Gerald (Lisa), of Erie.
Fred grew up as the youngest in a large, downstate family with 2 sisters and 9 brothers. He graduated from Punxsutawney Area Senior High School in 1959. Shortly thereafter, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for 4 years as an aircraft mechanic in the states and Japan. He was awarded multiple honors including Ribbons for Good Conduct, Longevity, Presidential Outstanding Unit, Small Arms Expert and a Medal for Good Conduct. After honorable discharge, he worked as an industrial painter in Akron, NY, and manufactured brick at Hanley Brick Company in Summerville, PA. He worked as a machinist, an inspector, and multiple other jobs at General Electric Locomotive in Erie for 30 years until his much desired retirement in 1996.
While attending Coolspring Elementary School, a two room schoolhouse, he met his future wife, Donna, whom he married on New Year's Day in 1966. They moved to Harborcreek, PA, after the birth of their first son, Larry, where they enjoyed the peace and quiet with room to grow. Fred's pastimes included gardening, hunting, tinkering, finding those special items at auctions, garage sales and flea markets. He especially enjoyed the time he spent hunting with his father-in-law, Leonard Stormer of Summerville, PA, and spending time at the family camp in Coolspring, PA.
Fred should be remembered as a man of integrity and honor. He was a person that would do his best to help those in need. He was strong minded, sharp-witted with the ability to quickly crack a joke, and took things to heart. He was deeply devoted to his wife.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna, his sons Larry and Gerald (Lisa), his grandchildren John (Alyse) Malmgren, Nicholas Troup, Bradley (Danielle) Hetrick, Amanda (Shawn) Tyma, Jason Hetrick, Laura Hetrick, great grandchildren Kimber Hetrick, Brantley Hetrick, and Shawn Tyma, Jr., brother-in-law Jack Long, sister-in-law Marvette Hetrick, and his faithful pug, Mandy.
Fred was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary, in 1969, sisters Zelma Simpson and Doree Long, and brothers David, Ronald, Arnold, Raymond, Wayne, Eugene, Walter, Clay, and Clark.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring and dedicated nurses and staff of the LECOM Health Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County Hospice and of Brevillier Village in Harborcreek, PA, with special thanks to Traci Travis, Rich Knepper, Chris Ann Youngberg, Patty Hopkins and Kathy Miller.
A funeral service was conducted on Monday, June 29th, at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., in Erie, by the Rev. Christopher Singer. Following the service, full military honors were rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 Military Honor Guard. Fred was laid to rest privately at Coolspring Cemetery, Jefferson County, PA. Memorial contributions may be designated to The American Cancer Society
, Erie Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.