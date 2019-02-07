Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Fred L. Armagost, age 71, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA.



He was born to the late Paul E. and Leona (Snyder) Armagost on December 27, 1947, in DuBois, PA. Fred graduated from the Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1968. He then enlisted into the United States Army, serving from 1969 until 1971. On May 5, 1995, he married JoAnn (Ghezzi) Armagost in Reynoldsville, PA, JoAnn survives him.



After the military, Fred worked for International Chimney and in general construction. He spent most of his life working for Horizon Homes and Havrilla Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Fred also loved to watch NASCAR racing.



He enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Pirate Baseball and Pittsburgh Steeler Football. He was extremely proud of serving his country while he was in the Army.



In addition to his wife JoAnn, Fred is survived by two children, Shawna (Scott) Hollopeter of Reynoldsville, PA, and Jason Armagost of CA; six grandchildren: Andrew Armagost of DuBois, PA, Kellie Armagost of Reynoldsville, PA, Amy (Jeremy) Rhines of DuBois, PA, Devin Armagost of Summerville, PA, Kristian Hollopeter of Reynoldsville, PA, and Damon Sipe of CA; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Flick of Reynoldsville, PA, and Landen Dolby of Reynoldsville, PA; two sisters, Judy (Don) Kougher, Diane Kougher and Barry; and one brother-in-law, George Mills.



In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by one son, Sean Armagost; one sister, Beverly Mills; and one son-in-law, Larry Armagost.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E Main St, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor James Lance. Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to the Sykesville Fire Department or the Sykesville Ambulance. Online condolences and other information may be found at Fred L. Armagost, age 71, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA.He was born to the late Paul E. and Leona (Snyder) Armagost on December 27, 1947, in DuBois, PA. Fred graduated from the Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1968. He then enlisted into the United States Army, serving from 1969 until 1971. On May 5, 1995, he married JoAnn (Ghezzi) Armagost in Reynoldsville, PA, JoAnn survives him.After the military, Fred worked for International Chimney and in general construction. He spent most of his life working for Horizon Homes and Havrilla Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Fred also loved to watch NASCAR racing.He enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Pirate Baseball and Pittsburgh Steeler Football. He was extremely proud of serving his country while he was in the Army.In addition to his wife JoAnn, Fred is survived by two children, Shawna (Scott) Hollopeter of Reynoldsville, PA, and Jason Armagost of CA; six grandchildren: Andrew Armagost of DuBois, PA, Kellie Armagost of Reynoldsville, PA, Amy (Jeremy) Rhines of DuBois, PA, Devin Armagost of Summerville, PA, Kristian Hollopeter of Reynoldsville, PA, and Damon Sipe of CA; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Flick of Reynoldsville, PA, and Landen Dolby of Reynoldsville, PA; two sisters, Judy (Don) Kougher, Diane Kougher and Barry; and one brother-in-law, George Mills.In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by one son, Sean Armagost; one sister, Beverly Mills; and one son-in-law, Larry Armagost.Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E Main St, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation, beginning at 1:00 p.m., and officiated by Pastor James Lance. Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to the Sykesville Fire Department or the Sykesville Ambulance. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com Funeral Home Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

206 Main St

Reynoldsville , PA 15851

(814) 653-8256 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close