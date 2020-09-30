1/1
Fred S. Bish Jr.
1956 - 2020
Fred S. Bish Jr., 64, of New Bethlehem, died at his home, Friday, September 25, 2020.

Born August 19, 1956, at Brookville Hospital, he was the son of Fred Bish Sr. and the late Kay Persigetti Harris.

He was married at Summerville United Methodist to the former Kathy Crawford. She precedes him in death.

Mr. Bish was employed at Beverage Aire for over 20 years prior to his retirement and was a member of Summerville Methodist Church.

His pastimes included hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his father and step mother, Fred and Betty Bish Sr.; he is also survived by a son, Freddie (Ginger) Bish; a daughter, Casey (Andy) Carberry; a brother, Terry Bish; three sisters, Cheryl Barber, Terri Leigh (Bob) Wensel and Mary Kay (Glenn) Beers; and his six beloved grandchildren, Courtney Bish, Bailee Carberry, Dicen Bish, Talen Bish, Falken Bish and Andrew Carberry.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his mother, Kay Harris are a brother, Gary Bish; his father and mother in law, Boyd and Ruth Crawford; and a grandson, Dominic Bish.

All services for Mr. Bish will be private.

His family requests that memorial donations be made to Summerville United Methodist Church.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, send flowers or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
