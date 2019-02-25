Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. Beers. View Sign

Gary L. Beers, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA.



He was born on November 2, 1951, to the late James Richard Jr. and Frances Josephine (Stephens) Beers in DuBois, PA; his mother survives him. He graduated from the DuBois Area High School with the class of 1969. On February 9, 1971, Gary married Marjorie Ruth (Reed) Beers in Gaffney, South Carolina; Marjorie survives him.



Gary was employed at Beverage Air in Brookville, PA, for over forty-five years. He was a shift supervisor for many years before retiring in 2017. He attended the Emerickville United Methodist Church for over forty years of his life.



He enjoyed gardening, especially growing blue potatoes. Gary loved Iris flowers and he grew many varieties of them. He was an active beekeeper and liked looking at antique tractors. Gary enjoyed listening to southern gospel music. He was a very dedicated and hardworking man.



In addition to his wife and mother, Gary is survived by two children, Angela K. Malis of Butler, PA, and Adam G. Beers of Coraopolis, PA; one granddaughter, Reegan Malis; and two siblings, Ronald (Ethel) Beers of Duncannon, PA, and Terry (Melisa) Beers of Reynoldsville, PA.



In accordance with Gary's wishes, all funeral arrangements will take place privately and are being handled by the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Interment will take place at Beechwoods Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson Co., PA.



