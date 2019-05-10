Gary Miles Swineford, 72, of Brookville, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home in Brookville, PA.
Born November 20, 1946, at the Brookville Hospital, he was the son of the late Miles T. and Lula G. (Hopkins) Swineford. He was a 1964 graduate of Brookville Area High School. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He had various jobs around the coal industry including, blaster, mechanic, and laborer.
He is survived by a son, Brian M. Swineford of Greer, SC; a daughter, Stefanie L. "Rich" McGary of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Debra "Cliff" Reinsel of Brookville, and Marsha "Mike" Johnstone also of Brookville; and two grandchildren, Kennedy and Lincoln.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Corbin and her husband Bill.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave., Summerville. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 10 to May 11, 2019