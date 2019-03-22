Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. Geer Jr.. View Sign

George J. Geer Jr., 60, of Brookville, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Highland View Healthcare in Brockway.



He was born on May 12, 1958, in Brookville to the late George J. Sr. and Mary Emma (Kramer) Geer.



Mr. Geer received a Plumbing and Electrical Certification and went on to work for Humphrey Charcoal, Brookville Wood Products, Herb Bullers, and Byron Powell. He was a former member of the Brookville FOE 983 Eagles, Fireman's Club, and Pool League in Brookville. He was also an Abate member, and enjoyed drawing, riding motorcycles, playing pool, and tattoo art.



He is survived by three brothers: William Geer and his wife, Susan, of Summerville, Thomas Geer of Summerville, and James Geer and his wife, Michelle, of Brookville; three sisters: Loretta Hartstein of Summerville, Paula Delisle and husband, Douglas, of Hyde, Pa., and Susan Young and husband, Tom, of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Geer is preceded in death by a brother, Howard Geer, and a sister, Mary Geer.



There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.



Interment will be in the Lake City Cemetery in Elk County.



Family and friends may send online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at



The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the . George J. Geer Jr., 60, of Brookville, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Highland View Healthcare in Brockway.He was born on May 12, 1958, in Brookville to the late George J. Sr. and Mary Emma (Kramer) Geer.Mr. Geer received a Plumbing and Electrical Certification and went on to work for Humphrey Charcoal, Brookville Wood Products, Herb Bullers, and Byron Powell. He was a former member of the Brookville FOE 983 Eagles, Fireman's Club, and Pool League in Brookville. He was also an Abate member, and enjoyed drawing, riding motorcycles, playing pool, and tattoo art.He is survived by three brothers: William Geer and his wife, Susan, of Summerville, Thomas Geer of Summerville, and James Geer and his wife, Michelle, of Brookville; three sisters: Loretta Hartstein of Summerville, Paula Delisle and husband, Douglas, of Hyde, Pa., and Susan Young and husband, Tom, of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Mr. Geer is preceded in death by a brother, Howard Geer, and a sister, Mary Geer.There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.Interment will be in the Lake City Cemetery in Elk County.Family and friends may send online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the . Funeral Home Furlong Funeral Home

50 Broad St

Summerville , PA 15864

(814) 856-2550 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.