George J. Geer Jr., 60, of Brookville, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Highland View Healthcare in Brockway.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. Geer Jr..
He was born on May 12, 1958, in Brookville to the late George J. Sr. and Mary Emma (Kramer) Geer.
Mr. Geer received a Plumbing and Electrical Certification and went on to work for Humphrey Charcoal, Brookville Wood Products, Herb Bullers, and Byron Powell. He was a former member of the Brookville FOE 983 Eagles, Fireman's Club, and Pool League in Brookville. He was also an Abate member, and enjoyed drawing, riding motorcycles, playing pool, and tattoo art.
He is survived by three brothers: William Geer and his wife, Susan, of Summerville, Thomas Geer of Summerville, and James Geer and his wife, Michelle, of Brookville; three sisters: Loretta Hartstein of Summerville, Paula Delisle and husband, Douglas, of Hyde, Pa., and Susan Young and husband, Tom, of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Geer is preceded in death by a brother, Howard Geer, and a sister, Mary Geer.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.
Interment will be in the Lake City Cemetery in Elk County.
Family and friends may send online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the .
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019