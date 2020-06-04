Georgia (Blake) Lamirande
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia (Blake) Lamirande, 89, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

She grew up in Brookville, PA, served in the US Air Force, and lived most of her adult life in Spencerport, NY, working for the Spencerport Central School District.

She was predeceased by her son, Robert "Bobby" Lamirande. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly sixty-four years, Donald Lamirande; daughter Michele (David) Moore; sons Donald (Karen) Lamirande, Mark (Tammi) Lamirande, and Thomas Lamirande; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Mary Evans and Rose Ames, and one brother, Paul A. (Sandy) Blake II.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved